Kangana Ranaut Calls Meghan And Harry Interview As ‘Sass, Bahu, Sajish Type Stuff’

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut always stays active on social media and presents her views in front of the netizens without any hesitation. Off late, the 'Queen' actress tweeted about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Kangana shared her views about the royal family and called the interview as 'Sass, Bahu, Sajish Type Stuff' in her series of tweets.





For few past days, people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one sided story at the cost of a family, I never saw the interview as sass, bahu, sajish type stuff never excites me. All I want to say is one woman the only ruling Monarch left on this globe (cont) pic.twitter.com/1RNlz9QND1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 12, 2021





Along with the pics of Queen Elizabeth, Meghan-Harry and Prince William–Kate Middleton, Kangana wrote, "For few past days, people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one sided story at the cost of a family, I never saw the interview as sass, bahu, sajish type stuff never excites me. All I want to say is one woman the only ruling Monarch left on this globe (cont)".





May not be an ideal MIL/wife/sister,but she is a great Queen,she carried forward her father's dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can't play every role to perfection even if we excel at one should be enough. She saved the crown. Let her retire like a Queen. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 12, 2021





Kangana also tweeted about Mahatma Gandhi and said how he was accused being a bad parent by his own children…





Mahatma Gandhi was accused of being a bad parent by his own children, there are various mentions of him pushing his wife out of the house for refusing to manually clean guets toilets, he was a great leader may not a great husband but the world is forgiving when it comes to a man — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 12, 2021





Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhakad movies. All of them being the prestigious ones, the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the release dates.