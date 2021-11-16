Kangana Ranaut Drops New Post About Mahatma Gandhi And Says, Offering Another Cheek Gets Only Bheekh And Not Azaadi'

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all creating noise on social media with her controversial posts. A couple of days earlier she stated to return back the Padma Award is she is proved wrong on her 'Independence' statement. Off late, she made a couple of comments on Mahatma Gandhi and once again took a dig at the freedom statement.























In this post, Kangana shared an old newspaper cutting and wrote, "Either you are a Gandhi fan or Nataji supporter… You can't be both… Choose and decide".





















She took to her official Instagram page and wrote, "Those who fought for the freedom were 'handed over' to their masters… by those who had no courage burning/boiling hot blood to fight their oppressors but they were power hungry and cunning… Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That's not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely."





















This post reads, "Gandhi never supported Bhagat Singh or Neta Ji… there are evidence that suggest Gandhi ji wanted to Bhagat Singh to be hanged…So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes."

Well, coming to her Independence comment, she said she is ready to face the consequences and ready to return the Padma award, "As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ... today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) ... Jai Hind."

Speaking about her work front, she was last seen in former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa's biopic 'Thalaivii'. Next, she will be the part of Tejas and Dhaakad movies!