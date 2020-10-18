Bollywood firebrand Kangana Ranaut looked awesome and stunning at her brother Aksht's 'Badhai' function (a traditional Himachali pre-wedding ceremony organised by the maternal grandparents). It was held at Mandi in Kangana's maternal house. She looked happy celebrating the occasion with her family… Kangana dropped the pics from the gala function and awed us with her sustainable fashion statement.









Wow… B-Town 'Queen' turned heads draping a handloom green pattu saree and looked ethereal adding Sabyasachi's jewellery pearl choker and matching studs. She went with a messy bun and shimmery makeup. Kangana also wrote, "Kangana's look for her brothers Badhai…"





Here is the video of Aksht's 'Haldi' ceremony… All the ladies are seen applying 'Haldi' to the bridegroom. Kangana also wrote, "आजमेरेभाईअक्षतकीबधाईकीकुछतसवीरें, बधाईहिमाचलकीएकपरम्पराहैशादीकापहलानिमंत्रणमामाकेघरमेंदियाजाताहै, अक्षतकीशादीनवंबरमेंहैआजसेसबकोनिमंत्रणदिएजाएँगेइसलिएइसेबधाईकहतेहैं❤️".



Even Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also shared a couple of pics from the wedding functions on her Instagram page…





In this post, Kangana is seen kissing and having fun with her nephew Prithu…







Rangoli dropped a couple of pics from the function and looked all happy spending time with her family… Both the sisters looked awesome draping pattu sarees. Rangoli shined in the royal blue coloured handloom saree which was enhanced with pretty flower motifs weaved into it. She addeda traditional gold choker and kept her rest of the look simple… All of them looked happy and enjoying the function at their grandparent's house.



Finally, after facing a lot of issues in Mumbai, Kangana and Rangoli had a happy time with their family. Off late, Mumbai Police have filed an FIR on these sisters as per the directions of High Court. This action is taken by Police as both the sisters for creating a divide among communities through their social media posts.