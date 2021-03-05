Kangana Ranaut Meets Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Bollywood's 'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut always stays active on social media and keeps on reacting on most of the trending issues. Along with it, she also shares the pics from her shooting sets and makes us keep an eye on her Twitter page… Off late, she met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan along with her 'Dhaakad' movie team and wishes him on this special day…

Mama @ChouhanShivraj⁩ ji ko #Dhaakad team ki taraf se janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnaen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TZMPImICgs — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

This post has the group pic which shows the whole team of 'Dhaakad' flick in one frame. Chief Minister is seen holding the clapboard of the movie. Kangana also jotted down, "Mama



@ChouhanShivraj

⁩ ji ko #Dhaakad team ki taraf se janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnaen".

Off late, she also dropped another interesting post about an earthen pot…

Got this earthen jug from MP, I cut few peaches and soak in water, drink this antioxidants rich water, it comes out slightly sweet and very chilled.

Tastes so good, try this with cucumber and lemon as well in Ayurveda it's hugely recommended especially for people with high pitta. pic.twitter.com/4eDJaxhKto — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

Along with the earthen pot pic,this post also reads, "Got this earthen jug from MP, I cut few peaches and soak in water, drink this antioxidants rich water, it comes out slightly sweet and very chilled.

Tastes so good, try this with cucumber and lemon as well in Ayurveda it's hugely recommended especially for people with high pitta."

Kangana also responded on the IT raids issue… It is all known that the raid happened in the homes of Bollywood film stars Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap…

IT department claims data from their phones has been wiped off, money laundering numbers and involvement of stakeholders can be shocking,I had my suspicions when I saw them provoke migrant labourers with some high budget anti India animation advertisements https://t.co/kjd8oJVmPv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

This post reads, "IT department claims data from their phones has been wiped off, money laundering numbers and involvement of stakeholders can be shocking,I had my suspicions when I saw them provoke migrant labourers with some high budget anti India animation advertisements".

Data can be retrieved, but these are small players, one can only imagine how deep rooted is terrorism in the film industry and how these bhands breaking India for money, government should set good example for everyone, they can't sell tukde of this nation to terrorism. Jai Hind — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

Kangana continues the tweet and doled out, "Data can be retrieved, but these are small players, one can only imagine how deep rooted is terrorism in the film industry and how these bhands breaking India for money, government should set good example for everyone, they can't sell tukde of this nation to terrorism. Jai Hind".

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in Tejas and Thalaivi movies.