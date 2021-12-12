Kangana Ranaut Shares The Glimpse Of Vicky And Katrina's Gift Hamper And Congratulates The Couple

Bollywood's ace actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched on 9th December, 2021 in Rajasthan's Barwari palace amid close family members a few industry friends. They also shared the beautiful 'Haldi' and wedding pics on their social media handles and treated all their fans. They also sent special gift hampers to their friends in the Bollywood film industry and showcased their love! Off late, Kangana Ranaut shared the glimpse of the beautiful gift hamper and congratulated the couple on this special occasion…



The gift hamper is decorated with beautiful flowers and had desi ghee sweets. Kangana congratulated the couple and thanked them for the beautiful hamper. "Delicious desi ghee ke ladoos from newlywed @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09… thank you aur bahut bahut badhai (many congratulations)."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and lauded Katrina and Vicky for breaking the norms.

This image reads, "Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women.....for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women...nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms...kudis to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes."

Well, Katrina and Vicky's wedding was a complete private event and there were many restrictions to guests who attended the wedding. Keeping the privacy and Covid-19 new variant in mind, the couple requested the guests to stay in the venue till the wedding completes and also treated them with all the entertaining programs. Even the gala Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet events were also held in the palace itself!