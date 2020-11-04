Kangana Ranaut Slams Javed Akhtar For Filing Defamation Case Against Her

Bollywood firebrand Kangana Ranaut once again created a buzz on social media with her posts… It is already known that, Bollywood's ace lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case on Kangana with the allegations that, she is hurting his reputation with 'baseless comments'.

The 'Manikarnika' actress took to her Twitter and retweeted Sanjay Raut's Twitter post and also slammed Javed with her comment…





एक थी शेरनी ..... और एक भेड़ियों का झुंड । https://t.co/uSGd4KBmwl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

With this post, Kangana compared herself with a 'Lion' and Javed with a 'Herd'.

Speaking about Javed Akhtar's defamation case, this Bollywood lyricist has filed a complaint on Tuesday in a local police station and also asked the Police officials to take action against Kangana before Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate.

At present, Kangana is enjoying her brother's wedding at Himachal Pradesh amid all her family members. She is also staying active on social media and dropping her ultimate wedding collection. Kangana is all happy for spending a quality time with her family…

Kangana also invited Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for her brother Akshar's wedding.





Today our family extended invite of my brother Aksht's wedding to honourable Chief Minister of Himachal, a dear friend Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji also HP cabinet Minister and family friend our uncle Shri @MahenderSTBJP ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6TZ1qA4Rqy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 2, 2020

In this post, Kangana is seen inviting the Chief Minister along with her sister Rangoli… Kangana looked classy and stylish wearing a purple coloured dress enhanced with leafy embroidery. She also wrote, "Today our family extended invite of my brother Aksht's wedding to honourable Chief Minister of Himachal, a dear friend Shri

@jairamthakurbjp

ji also HP cabinet Minister and family friend our uncle Shri

@MahenderSTBJP

Ji".

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in 'Tejas' movie in which she is going essay the role of Indian Airforce Pilot. Next, she is also the part of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi'.