Kangana Ranaut Starts Prepping Up For Indira Gandhi’s Role And Shares A Glimpse On Her Instagram Stories

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all busy with a handful of projects. Her next movie Thalaivi is all set to hit the theatres but due to Covid-19 lockdown, the release date is postponed. Along with this movie, she also will be part of Tejas and Dhaakad movies. Off late, she is staying active on the Koo application and Instagram after Twitter officials deleted her account.

Kangana recently shared an interesting post on her Instagram Stories and showed off a glimpse from her prepping up sessions. There are speculations that, she might step into the shoes of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi for her next movie. All her fans are excited too!



Well, Kangana shared a couple of posts on her Instagram Stories and was seen prepping up for the role of Indira Gandhi. Take a look!





In this image, Kangana asked her fans to keep guessing what is going on in @manikarnikafilms?



She wore a white outfit and was seen prepping up for her role.





Coming to the second image which was clicked from the small video she shared on her Instagram Stories, shows a body scan session. Kangana jotted down, "Body scans for film Emergency, time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ji's skin."



It is all known that Kangana's fans are eagerly awaiting for her next movie update and thus, she treated them with these small videos and will step into the shoes of Indira Gandhi for her next film. Earlier Kangana also made it clear that, this film is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi and doled out, "It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India".

