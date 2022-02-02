Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up The Shooting Of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ And Is Happy As It’s Her First Production…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut started her own production house Manikarnika Films and started producing the movies too. Her first project was with ace and versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. It is titled as 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and the movie recently completed its shooting. Announcing this good news Kangana shared a few pics from the sets and expressed her happiness with a short note…



Along with sharing a few pics from the sets, she also expressed her happiness by jotting down, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it's been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this … Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…

Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon".

Going with the pics, the first two showcased the lead actors Nawaz and Avneet in amazing appeals while the next ones are clicked on the sets showcasing Kangana busy in discussing something with her crew.

Tiku Weds Sheru movie is directed by Sai Kabir and is bankrolled by Kangana Ranaut under her own production house Manikarnika Films banner. Avneet will be seen as Tasleem Khan a.k.a. Tiku while Nawaz will essay the role of Shiraz Khan Afghani a.k.a. Sheru in this dark satire movie. Khushi Bhardwaj is also essaying a prominent role in this movie which will be distributed by popular OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, she will be next seen in Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika sequel movies!