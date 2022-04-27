Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad Trailer Will Be Out In Two Days

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain her fans and the audience with Dhaakad movie, turning into agent Agni… The earlier released posters and the teaser upped the expectations on the movie and as the release date is nearing, the makers also unveiled the release date of the trailer… Kangana looked terrific in the motion poster and is all set to surprise all her fans in two days revealing her character from the movie.

Kangana also shared the video and unveiled the trailer release date through her Instagram page… Take a look!

Kangana looked awesome in this video sporting in a red top and teamed it with matching pants. Her red tresses and fire-filled eyes with kohl makeup made her look amazing! She is even seen holding 2 guns and doled out a terrific dialogue… She also wrote, "To my enemies, I am the fire you were warned about. Be ready to burn in Agent Agni's rage #DhaakadTrailer out in 2 days. Catch Agent Agni in action in theatres on 20th May 2022 #AgniAaRahiHai #DhaakadPoster #Dhaakad #2DaysToGo".

Well, Dhaakad is a multi-lingual movie and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam languages. Well, Kangana Ranaut also earlier said, "The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power."

Along with Kangana, even Bollywood's versatile actor Arjun Rampal is also portraying an important role in this action thriller. Dhaakad movie is being helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is bankrolled Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and Hunar Mukut under the Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films Official banners.

So, Dhaakad will now be released in the theatres on 20th May, 2022!