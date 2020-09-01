Karan Johar Announces His First Picture Book For Kids 'The Big Thoughts Of Little LUV'

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to launch his first picture book for kids 'The Big Thoughts Of Little LUV'. He is a single father of two little cuties Yash and Roohi. In February, 2017 he became father to these little munchkins through surrogacy method. In the lockdown period too, he treated the audience with his funny videos of Yash and Roohi. All their naughty videos and cute actions made us turn into their fans.

Karan took to his Instagram and announced the launch of his book… Have a look!

The video is all about what's going to be there in the book… From parenting tips to how treat girl and boy child, Karan will dole out a story of two twins Luv and Khusha. He also wrote, "Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first picture book for kids ....#thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar ! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in".

This post garnered millions of views and B-Town celebs like Twinkle Khanna, Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Namrata Shirodkar, Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Nimrat and others congratulated Karan for his first picture book.

After the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, all things turned upside down for Karan Johar… He was all blamed for nepotism and netizens started ill-treating him all memes. Hope this book brings makes him forget all the wrong things happening in the case of Sushant Singh's suicide case.