Karan Johar Is All Set To Showcase The Life Story Of Legendary Lawyer C. Sankaran Nair On The Big Screens

It is all known that the biopics trend is going in the Indian film industry. Right from the biopics of former Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa to iconic Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj, most of the makers are trying to showcase the untold stories of legendary people on the big screens. Yet, another biopic is also added to the list and it is going to be bankrolled by Bollywood's ace producer Karan Johar. He is all set to make all the people of India once again witness the inspiring life story of legendary lawyer C. Sankaran Nair who fought his best in the courtroom against the British to uncover the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.



Karan Johar shared this big news through his Instagram page sharing a note. Take a look!

This note reads, "The film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Shankaran Nair's bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.



This film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' written by Raghu Palat (great-grandson of Shankaran Nair) and his wife, Pushpa Palat.

The film will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and will go on the floors shortly. Lead cast to be announced soon".

Along with this note, the cover page of the book, 'The Case That Shook The Empire' is also shared by Karan Johar. He also jotted down, "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. More details to follow soon, stay tuned!"



Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news through his Twitter page.

KARAN JOHAR ANNOUNCES NEW FILM... Details in the OFFICIAL STATEMENT... Directed by Karan S Tyagi. pic.twitter.com/mzMs0y4nms — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2021

