Karan Johar Is An Elephant As Per Their Little Kudos

We all know that Karan Johar is enjoying the lockdown period with his little munchkins. This Bollywood director always stays active on social media and keeps on sharing his updates on his accounts.

Coming to this lockdown period, this Bollywood man is sharing the amazing videos of his kids and is making his fans go gaga over his little ones.

Off late, Karan has dropped another awesome video on his Instagram account… Have a look!









This video has made us go ROFL… When Karan asked his children which animal do they want to be, then Roohi replied that she would turn into Peppa Pig and Yash has answered that he would become Peppa Park… Well, Karan also asked his kids to name an animal for him, his kids made him go shocked by uttering 'Elephant'. Yes… Yash and Roohi turned Karan into an Elephant. Isn't it funny???

Well, we will also share a few more videos of these kids straight from Karan Johar's Instagram account… Have a look!









Here Roohi is oof to London…









In this video, Johar's are seen entertaining audience with their singing skills…









In this video, Yash and Roohi are seen having chips and burger… Karan asked his kids whether he should much a burger, they said he will turn fat!!!









Here, Roohi is seen holding Karan's designer wear made by Manish Malhotra… Kids turn by uttering as it is mumma's kurta!!!

These videos are really funny and shows off the dun-side of Yash and Roohi!!! Now, these kids have become celebrities with their cuteactions!!!

Thanks Karan for making us laugh through your videos in this lockdown time!!!