Karan Johar's 'Dignified' Silence Over Dostana 2 Controversy

Many changes happen when a movie is produced. It may be due to non-coperation of actors, or due to date adjustments, or irregular attendance of artists or technicians or weather interference and so on. Producers many a times incur huge losses due to these unforeseen obstacles.

Now, we hear about one such case where the producer of the movie "Dostana 2" has incurred a loss to the tune of about 20 crores. "Dostana 2" which is being produced under the banner Dharma production company, owned by producer and director Karan Johar, has become a hot topic of discussion after Karthik Aryan was removed while the production of this movie was under progress. Karthik Aaryan, who has earned fame with his performances in the movies "Pyar Ka Punchnama", "Sonu ke Titu ki sweety" "Luka Chuppi" and other movies, was cast in this movie with Jahnvi Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie was being directed by Collin D Kuhna. A movie will have undergone lot of preparations before the commencement of its production. Every thing was made ready keeping Karthik Aaryan in view. Even the actor is said to have taken part in the shooting schedule for about twenty days.

But Karthik Aaryan was removed from this project for various reasons. One of them was dates problem. We also hear that the actor was not regular in attending shoots. There was also a buzz where it was stated that the actor had issues regarding the Story. As a result, Karthik was removed from this project. Now, the team has to make many changes after the exit of Karthik including re-shooting of the portions which was shot for about twenty days with Karthik.

This has caused a loss of about 20 crores for Dharma productions, it is said. This has not gone down too well with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. "Karthik Aarya has come up in the industry on his own and will continue to grow in the same way. I have got an appeal to Karan Johar and his nepotism gang! Please leave Karthik alone. Don't chase him like Sushant Singh Rajput was chased and don't pressurise him to hang himself," thus has tweeted Kangana Ranaut. Presently this subject is being debated on all corners of the industry.





IT'S OFFICIAL... #KaranJohar chooses to maintain a dignified silence regarding the controversy surrounding #Dostana2... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/xoeSGJeHA7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, in a latest development, Dharma productions released a statement saying that Karan Johar has decided to maintain a dignified silence over the matter. Have. A look at the statement posted by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh