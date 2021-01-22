Karanvir Bohra Wishes His Wife Teejay Sidhu With A Sweet Message On Her Birthday

Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu is celebrating her 41st birthday today and turned a year older. She is celebrating this special day amid her family and received birthday wishes from all her friends and family. Even Karanvir also dropped a lovely birthday wish on his wife and showered all his love on his lady love.

Along with a lovely pic, Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Inn aankhokimastike, masatanehazaaro Hai," meri @bombaysunshine

Keep shining and keep smiling my #sunshine #moonbeam

HAPPY BIRTHDAY❤️".

Even through this post, Karanvir showered all his love on his dear wife… He had a video call with Teejay who is seen carrying the little angel… He also wrote, "If you see in the 3rd photograph, it actually happened, #Snowflake slept on her and @bombaysunshine slept on me while wishing her #happybirthday we barely spoke for 2 min and she said, "I'm off to sleep... Coz when the baby sleeps, I sleep" 🙈

I just wish I was with you right now sweety... I'm coming soon…".

Even Teejay Sidhu also dropped a cute pic holding her baby and wrote, "The sweetest birthday hugs! 😄❤️

And this is how I brought in my birthday, snuggled up with Baby Snow. ❤️ Never imagined in Jan 2020 that a year later, this is where I'd be! :) Yes, I'm tired from the erratic sleep schedules but also happy. And there's nothing else I could ask for (except 4 or 5 hours of uninterrupted sleep!)".

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu got married in 2006… Although Karanvir is 2 years younger than Teejay, age never came between their love. They were blessed twin daughters Bella and Vienna on 19th October, 2016. Thiscoupleare blessed with their third baby on 21st December, 2020. Now, they are all happy with three cute dolls and having happy family time…