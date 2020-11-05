Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Her Baby Bump Sharing Her ‘Karwa Chauth’ Celebration Pic

Kapoor Khaaandaan celebrated the auspicious 'Karwa Chauth' festival with much joy… A part of the family gathered together and Riddhima Kapoor has shared a glimpse of their celebration on her Instagram handle. As Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra's has celebrated her first Karwa Chauth on this special day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and his ladylove Tara Sutaria have gathered together on this festive day and had fun having family dinner.

As we all know Kareena Kapoor is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, she flaunted her baby bump in one of the group pic and shared the same pic on her Instagram handle.





This pic showed off all the ladies under one frame… Kareena wore a maroon coloured loose outfit which is enhanced with white floral print. We can clearly see her baby bump!!! She posed along with Anissa Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Nitasha. Anissa looked beautiful in the statement red saree.

Kareena also wrote, "Ladies and no gentlemen..."

While Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram and dropped a group pic of their family members and missed her late husband Rishi Kapoor who passed away a few months ago.





Neetu posed along with all her family and celebrated this festival with all joy… She missed her dear husband and wrote, "Karva chauth with family ❤️❣️ miss you kapoor sahib".

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a few pics from the dinner party and awed us!!!





This pic included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Riddhima tagged this pic 'Family dinner' and said a few members were missed in the group pic!!!

While Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' movie which is directed by Advait Khan.