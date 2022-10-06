Kareena Kapoor Shared The First Look Poster From Hansal Mehta's Untitled Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha movie. This movie was bombed at the box office even after releasing with many expectations. But the audience loved Kareena Kapoor's screen presence. Off late, this glam doll announced her next project which is being directed by Hansal Mehta and also shared a pic from the shooting spot on her social media page on the occasion of the first day of her shoot…

Along with sharing the pic, Kareena also wrote, "Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let's do this @ektarkapoor @balajimotionpictures @hansalmehta @mahana_films @castingchhabra @khamkhaphotoartist".

Producer Ekta Kapoor also shared the same pic and wrote, "Project no 2 with @kareenakapoorkhan hopefully many more to come !!! Thsi one is special ! Let's do this MS PRODUCER Posted @withrepost • @kareenakapoorkhan Day 1".

In the pic, Kareena is seen wearing a long coat and standing outside the house with a couple of suitcases. According to the sources, this crime thriller which is based on a crime mystery plot has no male lead. Earlier Kareena also spoke about this movie and said, "We will [roll] in London. I play a detective, a rookie cop of sorts in the film. It's different for me because the audience has seen me in glamorous roles. But this will be a bold, different move for me".

This movie is being helmed by Hansal Mehta and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner Balaji Motion Pictures!

Apart from this movie, Kareena is also part of Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X which also has Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. She also signed a new project with Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor.