Kareena, Malaika And Amrita Drop Heartfelt Messages On The Occasion Of Their Best Buddy Mallika Bhatt’s Birthday

We all know that Bollywood girl gang always stay closer and spend quality time with their parties and vacays. Today being Mallika Bhatt's birthday, the other buddies of the gang Kareena Kapoor, Amrita and Malaika Arora wished their bestie with heartfelt messages.

All of them took to their Instagram accounts and dropped the pic of the birthday girl turning the day special for her… Have a look!

Kareena Kapoor

In this awesome pic, Malaika, Kareena and Amrita are seen posing with birthday girl Mallika. She also wrote, "Happy birthday my BFF, Malikzzzzz❤️❤️



Love you forevaaaaa @mallika_bhat".

Amrita Arora



Amrita also wished her best buddy with a beautiful message… She shared a candid click in which both Arora sisters are seen posing with the birthday girl. Amrita also wrote, "Happy birthday our darling @mallika_bhat ... malliksss love you longtime ,stay cray and beautiful and keep entertaining us like you do ❤️❤️❤️😘".



This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Neha Dhupia, Arjun Bijlani, Kim Sharma and a few others wished Mallika…

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora who recently recovered from Covid-19 pandemic also wished her dear buddy dropping a beautiful pic… She also wrote, "Happy birthday my gurlfrandddd @mallika_bhat ... love ya…". All three ladies Amrita, Malaika and Mallika sported in glitzy attires.



Happy birthday Mallika Bhatt… Have a great day!!!