Kareena’s First Instagram Post After Delivery Is About Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Bhoot Police’ Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy a couple of days ago at the Breach Candy hospital. Well, Kareena was all active on social media just before the delivery of her baby as well. Well, post-delivery, she is again back to social media and dropped the poster of Saif's upcoming movie 'Bhoot Police' on her Instagram page…

This poster shows off all the lead actors Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam holding different weapons. The full moon background and deadly thunder and the haunted house made this poster worth watch…This movie will hit the theatres on 10th September, 2021… Along with this poster, Kareena also wrote, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal".



Even Arjun Kapoor also shared the same poster on his Instagram…

He also wrote, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept.



#NewNormalIsParanormal".

The movie is directed by director Pavan Kirpalani and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Having an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline, this horror-comedy flick has many expectations on it.



Well, there are also rumours that Kareena Kapoor has selected the name for her second son too. When Randhir Kapoor asked about it by media, he doled out, "It's too early. We haven't decided the baby's name yet."



A few days back Kareena spoke to Neha Dhupia at 'What Women Want' chat show, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."



Well, Saif announced the birth of their second child through an offcial statement: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."