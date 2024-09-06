Kareenashares her ‘Hot Bag’ secret for shooting in different climate conditions

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has given fans a peek into her recent filming experience for The Buckingham Murders, disclosing how a “hot bag” played a crucial role in managing diverse weather conditions on set. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted three photos from the film’s shoot, highlighting the practicality of her hot bag.





The first image shows Kareena wrapped in a thick bomber jacket, while the second monochrome photo captures her in a relaxed pose, sporting a sweater and pants. In the third image, the actress is seen holding the hot bag with a light-hearted comment: “Shooting in every weather. PS: Hot bag to the rescue, hahaha. #7daystogo #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on September 13.”





Directed by the renowned Hansal Mehta, whose notable works include Aligarh, Shahid, and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, The Buckingham Murders features Kareena as Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective dealing with the loss of her child while investigating the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. The film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and Keith Allen and is scheduled for release on September 13, 2024.



The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films, and TBM Films. It has garnered acclaim at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also set to reprise her role in the Singham franchise with Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, slated for release on November 1. This film marks her fourth collaboration with Ektaa R Kapoor, following Veere Di Wedding, Crew, and Udta Punjab.