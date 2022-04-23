Kartik Aaryan Introduces His 'Saheliyan' Dropping The New Poster From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2…

The makers of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu's upcoming movie Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 are not leaving any chance of impressing the netizens and audience! They are continuously dropping new posters and updates from the movie and are creating noise on social media. They already introduced the lead actors Reet and Rooh Baba along with dropping Tabu's motion poster. Now, they also made us witness a glimpse of Rooh Baba's saheliyaan by sharing a new poster on social media…



Kartik Aaryan also shared the new poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans ahead of the release of this movie… Take a look!

Kartik is seen along with his saheliyaan aka ghosts dressed up in deadly avatars in this poster. He looked cool sporting in a 'Baba' avatar in complete black attire! He posed with 'Namaste' appeal and also upped his look with the cool sunnies! He also wrote, "Miliye Meri Saheliyon Se #RoohBaba #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 dekhne aayiye 20th May, 2022 ko".

Taran Adarsh also shared the same poster and wrote, "KARTIK AARYAN: 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' NEW POSTER... Team #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 unveils #NewPoster, featuring #KartikAaryan... Costars #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... Directed by #AneesBazmee... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #MuradKhetani, #AnjumKhetani and #KrishanKumar... 20 May 2022 release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banners. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors. This movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake to the Telugu movie Chandramukhi.

This movie will hit the big screens on 20th May, 2022!