Kartik Aryan Lauds Constable Rajat Rathor And Compliments His Singing Skills

Bollywood young actor Kartik Aryan is all active on social media since the lockdown period has started. Be it through 'Koki Poochega' interviews or funny candid pics of him, he is staying close to his fans and making them know the news from all over the world through his Insta page.

Off late, this B-Town lad shared an amazing video of Delhi constable 'Rajat Rathor' who turned into a celebrity with his ace singing skills. Kartik shared the video of Rajat who is seen crooning the Bollywood's popular song "Tera Yaar Hoon Main…" This song is from Kartik's movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweet'.









Rajat just stole the hearts with his melodious voice and made us keep listening to the song repeatedly. Kartik lauded Rajat's amazing crooning and added a few beautiful words to this post stating Rajat as 'Rock star Police Man'…

He also complimented this young Police constable "Aap log har baar dil jeet lete ho!!!"

Well, this is not the first time, Rajat turning into a sensation, he already created a buzz on the internet crooning Akshay Kumar's "Teri Mitti…" song from Kesari.

Akshay complimented Rajat dropping his song on social media and applauded him for his amazing talent… He also penned down a few words which made our hearts melt… "Hi Rajat, this is Akshay, yaar you sing so good. I was delighted to hear your rendition of Teri Mitti. Also, the song itself is so beautiful that it causes one to shed a few tears, and then your voice has such pain. I can see that you are a uniformed man. Lots of good wishes for the work that you are doing. Keep doing good and keep up the talent. Well done".

Good luck Rajat… Keep on entertaining us with such wonderful renditions…