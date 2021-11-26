Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar And Siddhant Chaturvedi 'Phone Bhoot' Movie Gets A Release Date

The day is turning into a bigger one with all the exciting announcements! We have already witnessed the beautiful and soul-stirring song "Janani…" from RRR and got to know the release date of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus'. Now, even the makers of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Phone Bhoot' also blocked their release date.

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this good news through his Instagram page and treated all his followers… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster of the Phone Bhoot movie, he also wrote, "KATRINA KAIF - ISHAAN - SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI: 'PHONE BHOOT' RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #PhoneBhoot - starring #KatrinaKaif, #Ishaan and #SiddhantChaturvedi - to release on 15 July 2022... Directed by #GurmmeetSingh... Produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar."

Speaking about the movie, Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Unlike other movies, the makers have kept the information related to this movie under wraps and thus, many expectations are there on this movie. Speaking about other projects of the lead actors, Katrina Kaif is all busy in the wedding arrangement with her beau Vicky Kaushal and was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 movie. She is also part of Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero series. Coming to Siddhant Chaturvedi, he was last seen in Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2' movie. Finally, the young actor Ishaan Khattar is busy with the Pippa movie.

Phone Bhoot movie will be released on 15th July, 2022 in the theatres!