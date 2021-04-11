Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In Her Latest Pic And Talks About Covid-19 Recovery

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Katrina Kaif is tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back. She is presently getting treated through the home quarantine method and is resting at her home. Well, as this glam doll stays active on social media, keeps on sharing her updates with her fans. Off late, she shared a couple of gorgeous pics on her Instagram and stunned her fans with her no-makeup look.

In this pic, she is seen clicked in a candid pose while closing her eyes. She sported in a printed tee and left her tresses flowy. She captioned the image jotting down, "𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢 𝔞𝔫𝔡 𝔭𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔢𝔫𝔠𝔢".



It was Tuesday, Katrina informed her fans being tested positive for Covid-19 through her Instagram. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."



Even Katrina's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal is also tested positive for Covid-19.



Well, speaking about Katrina's work front, she will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi movie. It is directed by action king Rohit Shetty and is produced by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta and Aruna Bhatia under Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Reliance Entertainments banners. Being a cop drama, Akshay will be seen as an anti-terrorist squad leader.

Going with the trailer, even after the 26/11 attack, the terrorists plan another bomb blast but to stop it, here enters the anti-terrorist squad leader Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi. The fantabulous stunts of Mumbai Police Officer Akshay Kumar and his attacks on sleeper cells of Lashkar terrorists make it worth watching.



Sooryavanshi movie will hit the screens on 24th March, 2020.