Keto Diet Killed Bollywood Actress Misti Mukherjee?

An young and upcoming Bollywood actor by name Misti Mukherjee breathed her last after a kidney treatment failed at a local hospital in Bangalore on Saturday . She was 27 years old.

Misty Mukherji had worked in Bengali movies also. As per the details provided by her family, the actress was under keto diet which warrants high fatty and low corbohydrate foods. As a result, her health is said to have deteriorated and finally the poor actress succumbed to the disease.

Misti Mukherjee at had appeared in, Main Krishna Hun, Life ki tho laggayee, and some other movies in Which she has done supporting characters. But she was more popular with item songs in Bollywood movies. She was seen in some music videos too. The actor was cremated in Bangalore.