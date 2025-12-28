Visiting Sri Lankan Journalists Meet Speaker U.T. Khader, Invite Him to Colombo

Mangaluru: A delegation of journalists from Sri Lanka, currently on a visit to Karnataka, paid a courtesy call on Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader in Mangaluru and discussed a range of issues, including media relations and regional cooperation. The delegation also extended an invitation to the Speaker to visit Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Khader said India and Sri Lanka share a long-standing relationship based on historical, cultural and social links. Emphasising the importance of media exchanges, he said journalists play a crucial role in building bridges between nations by promoting accurate information and mutual understanding.

Khader told the delegation that he looked forward to visiting Sri Lanka in the future along with a team of legislators. He also invited the visiting journalists to tour the Vidhana Soudha as part of their Karnataka itinerary, describing it as an opportunity to understand the state’s democratic