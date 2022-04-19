KGF 2 Box Office: Rocky Bhai Crosses Dangal and Bahubali Collections

The recently released KGF Chapter 2 has been strongly continuing its dominance at the box office. The collections of the most awaited film surprise the film pandits too. The film has already completed its 5-day run at the box office and minting huge collections crossing the big films like Dangal and Bahubali.

Being a sequel to the KGF Chapter 1 has become another biggest advantage to the film. Moreover, the elevations of Prashant Neel have worked out very well that is bringing the repeat audience to the ticket windows.



As per the official reports, the film did a business of Rs 47 crores on day 5, taking the grand total of Rs 427.50 crores net in all the languages. Moreover, the film has surpassed the total collections of Dangal, which is Rs 387.39 crores, and Bahubali. The trade pundits are waiting for the film to make wonders at the box office in the long run.