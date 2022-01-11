Kirti Kulhari turns producer with 'Nayeka'

Actress Kirti Kulhari has made her name in the entertainment industry with movies such as 'Pink' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', now the actress is all set to show her talent as a producer with the upcoming feature film 'Nayeka'.

The actress shares about the movie and says: "'Nayeka' is a story of a struggling actress who gets caught in a crime by mistake followed by a cat and mouse chase further leading into a series of crazy events."

Kirti started shooting for the film on January 2. She further elaborates on her new journey as a producer, saying: "When Vashisht (producer) first brought the film to me last year, I was immediately on board as an actor and I can proudly say I couldn't have asked for a better start to my journey as a producer as well. The kind of content I choose as an actor is pretty much the content I would want to make as a producer too. 'Nayeka' is a fun space for me to explore something I've never done before."

"It's a fast paced dark comedy thriller and consists of very young, dynamic and talented people coming together. Director and writer Ajaykiran Nair has done a wonderful job. A unique script such as this makes for a perfect beginning to my journey as a producer."

Kirti has launched her own production house called Kintsukuroi Films, whose first project will be a dark comedy thriller 'Nayeka' and she will be featuring in it.

She explains: "'Kintsukuroi' is a Japanese word which means the art of mending broken pottery with gold. The idea behind this thought is that when something is broken, one uses gold to mend it, making it even more beautiful than its initial broken state."

"Similarly, with my production house, through the stories I wish to mend broken hearts and fill the emptiness in people's lives through the art of films," she adds.

Kirti says: "Starting a production house has been an organic thought that has stayed with me strongly for a couple of years. As an actor the last three years have been very fruitful for me and has got me interested in widening my horizon and delve into other aspects of filmmaking."

'Khichdi: The Movie' actress says that the motive behind her production house is to create a more equal and collaborative atmosphere in the process of making a film and also to provide a platform to young talents.

"Unfortunately, a hierarchy does exist in the way things work and I would aim to bridge that gap, embrace and respect the talent brought to the table in all equality. The idea is also to create opportunities for the young talent. Be it writers, directors, actors, technicians," asserts Kirti.

The shooting has started for the movie 'Nayeka', produced by Ward Wizard Entertainment in association with Kintsukuroi Films with producers Yatin Gupte, Sajid Melek, Vashisht Upadhyay and Kirti Kulhari is directed and written by Ajaykiran Nair.