Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde's 'Bili Bili' Song Teaser Will Be Out Tomorrow

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' movie for this EID festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions. Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati is essaying a prominent role in this movie. Off late, they dropped the teaser of new single "Bili Bili…" and stated that the full song will be out tomorrow…



Along with Salman Khan even Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and makers shared the promo and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Song Out Tomorrow.. #BilliBilliTeaser".

Both the lead actors looked awesome in this party number and danced their best! Salman looked handsome sporting in a suit while Pooja owned a beautiful appeal with her mirror-work pink lehenga. The full song will be out tomorrow…

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Salman Khan riding a bike in the desert and soon his action sequence in the metro is witnessed. When Pooja asks his name, he says that people call him bhaijaan. His first dialogue, "Sahi Ka hogii sahi, galat ka hogi galat" also introduces his character. Even he looked amazing in the short bob haircut. Thereafter Venkatesh marks his entry in the traditional South Indian attire while Jagapathi Babu looked stylish. In the end, Salman Khan also owned a stylish appeal but as he is beaten by the goons, he gives them a befitting reply by doling out, "When brain, body and heart signal me to stop, I say bring it on".

Speaking about the details of this movie, it is directed by Farhad Samji and has glam doll Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. It also has an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and Jagapathi Babu.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is bankrolled by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie! This film will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!