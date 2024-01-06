Kritika Kamra shares the experience of forest bathing

Actress Kritika Kamra welcomed the year 2024 on a "calm and restorative" note, expressing her intention to live authentically and courageously. The actress, known for her roles in 'Bheed,' 'Hush Hush,' 'Tandav,' and 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2,' shared a serene holiday album on Instagram, capturing moments of peace and tranquility.

The photo series features Kritika in a red floral bathing gown, posing for a mirror selfie and strolling in forest lanes. The geotag indicates that she spent time at the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in South Eastern Goa. The actress shared her experience of "forest bathing," a Japanese concept known as 'Shinin Yoku,' where one immerses oneself in nature, soaking up the sun, fresh scents, and sounds of the woods.

In her reflective post, Kritika stated, "This year is going to be about doing what the hell I want, when I want…Evolve at my own pace, move mindfully, with authenticity and courage." She emphasized her focus on personal growth and authenticity, steering away from societal expectations of success.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in the period crime thriller 'Bambai Meri Jaan' and has upcoming projects like 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' and 'For Your Eyes Only.' Her holiday album reflects a commitment to self-care and a mindful approach to the year ahead.