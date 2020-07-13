Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Is All Set To Release On Disney+ Hotstar

Another Bollywood movie which is a medium-range one is all set to hit the small screens soon... Bollywood's young actor Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Lootcase' flick will be dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st July, 2020.

This news is announced by Kunal on his Instagram page and even B-Town trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed it through his Twitter Page…

In this post, Kunal dropped the Lootcase movie poster in which Kunal is in a village boy avatar holding an umbrella. Lead actress Rasika Duggal is seen in the poster with a tension pose. Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz are seen holding a gun and Gajraj Rao posing same as a politician.

Through this post, Kunal stated that 'Lootcase' will be released on 31st July on Disney+ Hotstar. He also said that, they are bringing this movie directly to audience's home… So, one can happily watch it safely and comfortable…

Even Taran Adarsh also announced the same through this post…

This movie also has Aryan Prajapati, Shahsi Ranjan and Sumit Nijhawaan in other pivotal roles. Lootcase movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios banner.