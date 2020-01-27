Top
'Laal Singh Chaddha' for Christmas

Superstar Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chadha' is all set to have a solo release this Christmas and the actor confirmed the same on his official social media handle.

Earlier, the film was going to release alongside Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchan Pandey' starring Akshay Kumar as the lead.

Being thankful to his beloved friends for shifting their release further, Aamir Khan shared an adorable message on his social media handle and wrote, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation.

Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film 'Bachchan Pandey' at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love.all".

With a solo release this Christmas, Aamir Khan will surely blow the minds of the audience with his performance in and as Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official remake of the Hollywood Classic 'Forrest Gump' which originally stars Tom Hanks as the lead.

As the actor promised, Chritsmas 2020 will be the special and delightful one for all the fans who are waiting to see the superstar on the screen.

Aamir Khan will be seen in a totally different avatar in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as the leaked pictures are making around on the internet.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

