Laal Singh Chaddha: Ranveer Singh And Kareena Kapoor Pen Heartfelt Notes

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theatres today and got a mixed talk… It got decent openings and great reviews by his fans and co-stars. Ranveer Singh shared a beautiful pic with the actor and dropped a long note praising Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a pic from the sets and thanked the team for all the beautiful memories!



Ranveer Singh

Along with sharing a beautiful pic with Aamir Khan, Ranveer praised him and reviewed the Laal Singh Chaddha movie… "Laal Singh Chaddha.

It was a beautiful film.

A complete film .

It stayed with me the next day.

I love Laal! I can watch a sequel.

Replete with laughter and gravitas throughout.. it's light on it's feet .. and arrests you when it wants to. It reflects the power of cinema, in that it compels you to find your hidden emotions and address them resulting in a personal catharsis.

Maa ka pyar , bhai ka pyar , aur romance wala pyar . Ek hi film mein in teenon emotions ka saar!

It's such a rare feat of story telling, hitting the sweet spot that people who work passionately in film pray for . It's excellence in every department to culminate in a shining piece of timeless cinema.

I asked myself 'what is this film about?'. Simplistically put, it is a chronicle of an extraordinary life. Laal's life . And Life, I believe, is but a shared experience. Another way to put it is - our life *is* our relationships. In showing us Laal's (very colourful & eventful) life and his relationships , the film actually manages to encompass what 'life is like'. And in the end I understood that the feather and how it drifts through the wind is representative and symbolic of how we drift through this thing called LIFE. So, what's Laal singh chadha about ? Life itself."

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena shared a pic from the shooting spot and thanked Aamir and Advait for all the memories… "Aamir, Advait, Me and Jeh Baba… Thank you for the memories… Rupa and Lal Forever Laal Singh Chaddha today…@aamirkhanproductions @advaitchandan".

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya essayed the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and was seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she essayed the role of Aamir Khan's mother.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie revolved around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha is released today i.e on 11th August, 2022 in theatres worldwide!