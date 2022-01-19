Lata Mangeshkar's Health Is Stable, Says Spokesperson

It is all known that veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. She was shifted to ICU for better treatment as she is aged 92 years. Off late, the spokesperson of this singer said that Lata ji said, she has started taking solid food and her health is slowly improving.

"Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator."

Even Lata ji's sister Asha Bhosle also spoke to the media and opened up about her sister's health condition. "They aren't allowing anybody. I went once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic."

She also added, "Besides, I too am not very well- a bit of cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID; just a bit under the weather."

Finally, she said, "But Didi is improving; she is better than before".

Dr Pratit Samdhani is treating Lata Mangeshkar in the Breach Candy hospital and earlier she said, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia".

Hope Lata ji will soon be back home after recovering from the deadly Covid-19 virus.