Just In
Legendary Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas to be Honored with Prayer Meet in Mumbai
Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26th. To celebrate his life and music, a prayer meet will be held on March 2nd in Mumbai at the Trident Hotel from 4 pm to 6 pm. His daughter shared the details, and fans can gather to offer their condolences.
Pankaj Udhas, a famous singer known for his beautiful ghazals, passed away on February 26th in Mumbai. He was 72 years old. He had been sick for a while and was being taken care of at Breach Candy Hospital. When he died, the Mumbai Police gave him a special ceremony with full respect.
On March 2nd, there will be a special event in Mumbai to remember Pankaj Udhas. It's called a prayer meeting. This event will happen at the Trident Hotel, The Rooftop, Nariman Point, from 4 pm to 6 pm. People who loved Pankaj Udhas, like his friends, family, and fans, will come together to think about him and show their respect.
Lots of important people from music, movies, and sports came to Pankaj Udhas's funeral to say goodbye. People like Vidya Balan, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunil Gavaskar were there.
Pankaj Udhas had been fighting pancreatic cancer, which is a very serious illness. His friend, Anup Jalota, told everyone about it. Anup Jalota had known about Pankaj Udhas's sickness for about six months. He saw how sick Pankaj Udhas was getting. But even though he was sick, Pankaj Udhas kept singing and sharing his music with everyone.
Pankaj Udhas leaves behind his wife Farida and two daughters, Reva and Nayaab. Even though he's gone, his beautiful music will stay with us forever, making us feel happy and sad, just like he did when he was here.