‘Lord of the Rings’ OTT series title revealed in dramatic promo

The makers of 'Lord of the Rings' series, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, revealed its full title in a new video on Wednesday, reports 'Variety'.

The video, made using practical effects, shows molten metal filling up the grooves in a piece of wood even as a woman's voice narrates: "Three rings for the Elven kings under the sky. Seven for the dwarf lords in their halls of stone. Nine for mortal men, doomed to die. One for the dark lord on his dark throne in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie."

The narration leads to the full title reveal: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. It was earlier confirmed, according to 'Variety', that the show would take place during the so-called Second Age, when the Rings of Power were forged by Sauron. The title now indicates that the rings will be a major part of the show.

The highly anticipated epic fantasy series will make its debut on Prime Video on September 2, 2022, post which new episodes will drop weekly.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay told 'Variety': "This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien's other classics. 'The Rings of Power' unites all the major stories of Middle Earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men."