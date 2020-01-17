'Love Aaj Kal 2020' Trailer Is Out…

Imtiaz Ali's next love drama 'Love Aaj Kal 2020' is trending top on the social media. Can anyone guess why is it happening??? It is because the modish love drama collated with the 90s love story is ready to tickle your ribs.

Yes… The trailer of 'Love Aaj Kal 2020' movie is dropped on social media a few minutes ago and is making all the movie buffs to watch it again and again.

Here is the trailer… Have a look!





The trailer of this movie is quite interesting… It is shown that Karthik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are lovers and they share a good bond. But Sara wants to build her career and feels Karthik as a block and wants to get separated. At the same time, love story rolls back to 90s, where Karthik is seen with Arushi Sharma and their love story also blossoms but face a few issues.

This makes the audience raise the curiosity on the movie. How these two love stories are connected with each other and will Sara stay with Karthik leaving her career forms the crux of the story.

Love Aaj Kal 2020 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali under Maddock Films, Window Seat Films, Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios banners.

This crazy love drama will hit the big screens on 14th February, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine's Day…