Maanayata Dutt Motivates Her Husband Sanjay Dutt With A ‘Never Quit’ Quote

We all know that Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with 4th stage 'Lung Cancer' a few days ago. He is presently getting treated at Kokilaben hospital, Mumbai. Well, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt who is his strong pillar of support has dropped a motivational message on her Instagram account and hoped Sanjay will get recovered soon.







In this post, Maanayaya Dutt dropped the pic of Sanjay Dutt where he is seen posing to cams in a casual avatar with an intense look. She wrote, "Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke....kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke 🤗❤️!! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!! #inspiration #courage #strength #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging Yet #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏".

Now, he has completed his first cycle of Chemotherapy session and is on a break. His second cycle of chemo will begin in a couple of days thus he is completing the leftover portions of his movie commitments. Yesterday he was spotted at Yashraj Studios post his shoot.

In between, he is also trying to fly to the US for better treatment. Sanjay is likely to take treatment at the 'Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre' where his mother Nargis Dutt was treated for pancreatic cancer in 1981. Soon after the visa process gets cleared, he will fly to the US for better treatment.

Coming to his work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the movie 'Sadak 2' which was released on Disney+ Hotstar due to the shutdown of theatres in this pandemic period. Sanjay Dutt is also roped in for antagonist role in KGF Chapter 2 movie. He will be seen in a ferocious avatar in this sequel of KGF Chapter 1 movie.