Madhuri Dixit And Sonam Kapoor Shower Birthday Love On Ace Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood ace director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrating his 58th birthday today… On this special day, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' dropped the teaser of this biopic. This teaser is receiving compliments from all corners of Bollywood as Alia Bhatt's fantastic screen presence essaying the role of the 'Queen of Kamathipura' is just outstanding. Well, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's making made it look more fantabulous and rich. On the occasion of his birthday, most of the Bollywood actors are wishing him through social media… Even Madhuri Dixit also showered birthday love on this B-Town filmmaker…

I wish you a very happy birthday #SanjayLeelaBhansali. Working with you in #Devdas was such a delight & a fun experience. May you continue achieving cinematic excellence this year & always 🎉 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 24, 2021

Sonam Kapoor









Along with dropping a couple of beautiful pics with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sonam also wrote, "wishing you a very happy birthday Sanjay sir. Thank you for all that you have taught me about the world of cinema and for giving me my first chance in Saawariya."



Well, on this special day, let's have a look at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's best movies…

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This is the first movie of Sanjay Leela Bhansali which proved his mettle on the big screens. It showed off the magical love tale of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. At the same time, this flick showed us the importance of marriage and how the husband turns into a complete world for a wife. Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Aishwarya's husband in this movie.

Devdas

Can anyone forget this tragic love story??? Till then we have just heard about the great love tale of Devdas and Parvati… But with this movie, Sanjay showed us how Devdas turned into an alcoholic and died loving Parvati. Aishwarya Rai's emotional role and Shah Rukh Khan's alcoholic portrayal along with Madhuri Dixit being a brothel, took the movie to the next level and made it remain a classic in the history of Bollywood.

Black

This is another masterpiece from Sanjay Leela Bhansali… Starring Amitabh and Rani Mukherjee, this movie shows the beautiful story of a teacher and a blind student. Big B turns into the best teacher for Rani who is blind and teaches her how to behave properly and inspires her to become a graduate.

Saawariya

Being the debut movie of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, it is also a beautiful love story… Ranbir's one-side love towards Sonam Kapoor leaves us go teary-eyed. But his sacrifice for the sake of Sonam Kapoor's happiness and his helping nature to make Sonam meet her love ends the movie on a happy note.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Even thus love tale also showed us the tragic ending… Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone being the clan of rival families fall in love and sacrifice their lives to bring a change in their families… Even the cruel faction sequences raise the goosebumps of the audience. At the end, both the families come together and cremate the bodies of these love birds and finally end their rivalry…

Bajirao Mastani

This movie also has Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Ranveer essayed the role of Peshwa of Maratha empire. Deepika Padukone will be seen as his second wife 'Mastani. Priyanka Chopra will be seen as his first wife (Kashi Bai). Ranveer's extraordinary war sequences and his love for Mastani forms the crux of the story…

Padmaavat

This is another masterpiece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali… This ace director has showed us the eternal love story of queen Padmavati and king Maharawal Ratan Singh. When it comes to Alauddin Khalji, he is the sadist ruler and believes in no one. His desire to get beautiful queen Padmaavat makes him attack Mewar. Although Ratan Singh loses his battle, Padmavati takes a drastic step by jumping into the fire (Jauhar). This makes Khilji get defeated even after winning the battle and that too a backstabbing Ratan Singh.

Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali…