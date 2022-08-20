Mahima Chaudhry Is Introduced As Pupil Jayakar From Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is stepping into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her upcoming movie 'Emergency'. The movie will showcase the reasons behind taking the harsh decision of Indira ji before imposing the Emergency in the country. Well, ace actor Anupam Kher is essaying the role of Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan and Shreyas Talpade will be seen as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Their first look posters are already unveiled and now, the makers introduced another prominent character of the movie Mahima Chaudhry. She will be seen as Pupul Jayakar in the movie.

Kangana Ranaut and the makers unveiled the first look poster of Mihama and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing Mahima's first look, Kangana also wrote, "Presenting @mahimachaudhry1 as the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante #Emergency @manikarnikafilms @nishantpitti @anupampkher @shreyastalpade27 @mrsheetalsharma @aksht_ranaut @writish1 @gvprakash @manojmuntashir @khuranasamir @rakeshyadav.artncraft @raiajayg @satishkaushik2178 @thecastingstation @dhananjaysfx @lizziloulaw @djmalinowski @omshankar83 @darshan_pandyaa #KanganaRanaut #MahimaChaudhry".

Mahima is introduced as Pupul Jayakar and she looked awesome in the poster. She was one of the close friends of Indira Gandhi and she also penned her autobiography.

Even Mahima also shared the same poster on her Instagram page and wrote, "Excited and honored to essay the role of the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante @kanganaranaut you are truly gifted, fierce, brave & extremely talented & I'm proud to work with u on #Emergency . Working with u is such an experience You wear so many hats with such great ease- of an actor, director , producer ! Thanku for casting me as pupul. #Emergency".

Speaking about Mahima's character Kangana said, "Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs Gandhi, then it's the character of Pupul Jayakar. Even though the film is a first-person account, it is not a film where somebody is the narrator. Mrs Gandhi's interactions with Pupul are the most soulful. They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called Emergency."

Even Mahima Chaudhry also spoke about her role and said, "Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats with such great ease. She is playing such an important political character, Mrs Indira Gandhi. She is directing it herself and producing it. She does it with such ease, she is so confident and she gives me a lot of confidence. I get a lot of strength looking at her and the way she functions. I am very proud to be working with her. She is extremely talented. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Indira Gandhi's childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency. She is very candid with Pupul and so is Pupul. They are very open and honest with each other. You see a very different side of Mrs Gandhi. It's very interesting to play this character and it's been a wonderful experience working on this."

Kangana Ranaut is not only the lead actress of this movie but she is also the director and producer for this movie too. Going with the plot details, the movie deals with true events that unfolded in 1975 and it will also reveal the truth behind the imposition of Emergency in the country. The movie will hit the theatres in 2023 as the shooting began a few days back.

