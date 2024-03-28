‘Maidaan’ unveils inspirational anthem ‘Team India Hain Hum’

The highly anticipated film 'Maidaan' has recently unveiled a new track titled ‘Team India Hain Hum’, aiming to spotlight the unwavering dedication of every Indian athlete. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the song serves as a tribute to the passion and spirit exhibited by athletes representing the nation.



Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma expressed his desire to evoke this emotion through a song, emphasizing the significance of portraying such sentiments in the film. Composed and sung by the legendary AR Rahman and Nakul Abhyankar, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, Slow Cheeta, and Davinder Singh, ‘Team India Hain Hum’ encapsulates the essence of patriotism and the exhilarating journey of athletes as they proudly don the Tricolour.

Sharma elaborated on the film's narrative, highlighting its exploration of various emotions including perseverance, resilience, and a collective love for the nation. He emphasized the song as a rallying cry for unity, resonating with people across all walks of life, whether sports enthusiasts or not.

'Maidaan' stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role portraying the real-life unsung hero, coach Syed Abdul Rahim, whose indomitable spirit and leadership led the Indian Football Team to historic achievements. Alongside Devgn, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

With its release scheduled for April 10, 'Maidaan' promises to be an inspirational cinematic experience, celebrating the triumph of the human spirit and the enduring power of teamwork on and off the field.