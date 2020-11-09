Malaika Arora Shares A Few Unseen Pics Of Her Son Arhaan On His 18th Birthday…

Bollywood's ace actress Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan has turned a year older and is celebrating his 18th birthday today… On this special occasion, Malaika has shared a few unseen pics of Arhaan on her Instagram and showered all her love on her dear son…









In this post, Malaika is seen hugging her son Arhaan… They both posed to cams along with their little pet dog Casper… Malaika also wrote, "All mine…" in the comments section!!!

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood actors like Farah Khan Kunder, Karisma Kapoor, Patralekha, Meheep Kapoor and Natasha Poonamwala have wished Arhaan on his birthday!!!









Well, in this post, Malaika dropped a collage video of Arhaan's throwback pics… Right from his birth to grown up images, Malaika made this video a worth watch adding a few beautiful clicks. She also wrote, "Our baby boy turns 18…"

This video perfectly sums up Arhaan's life as he is seen with his father and mother. In another pic he is seen with naani and massi. Arhaan's infant pic where he is wrapped in the arms of his mother also awed us!!!

Even Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also shared a few throwback pics of Arhaan on the occasion of his 18th birthday…





In this post, Amrita Arora dropped a few throwback childhood pic of Arhaan Khan… She also wrote, "Our numero uno! My partner in rhyme n crime ... You the best our baby boi ... Be the voice of reason always ,stay handsome ,funny ,sensitive ,annoying and everything else we love about you ... Happy 18 youth ,love you big time ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iamarhaankhan".

Amrita showered all her on his little one and wished with a heartfelt message…

Happy Birthday Arhaan Khan… Have a blast and enjoy to the core!!!