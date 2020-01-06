Malang Trailer Is Out…

Trending :
The romantic-action thriller of Bollywood ‘Malang’ is creating hype among the movie buffs with its high-octane action sequences.

The romantic-action thriller of Bollywood 'Malang' is creating hype among the movie buffs with its high-octane action sequences. Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu are playing the lead role characters in this movie.

A couple of days ago, the character posters were released which made all the audience to witness their favy stars in dramatic avatars. And now, the makers have dropped the trailer of this movie.

Here is the trailer link for you… Have a look!

The trailer is filled with full of action sequences and romantic scenes between the lead pair. It ends with the fight scenes between villain Anil Kapoor and the hero Aditya Roy Kapur.

Slated to hit theatres on 7th February 2020 this movie is directed by Mohit Suri. Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg are the producers of the film.

