Mandira Bedi Reminisces Her Late Husband Raj Kaushal And Shares A Beautiful Pic On Her Twitter

It is all known that Mandira Bedi's husband and ace filmmaker of Bollywood Raj Kaushal passed away a few days ago after suffering a massive heart attack. Although he was immediately rushed to the hospital, he breathed his last in the middle itself. Mandira is all heartbroken and shared a throwback pic on her Twitter page reminiscing him.

In this post, Mandira and Raj are seen in all smiles and are seen having fun! Sharing this pic, Mandira wrote, "#rip my Raji". Her post made all the fans of this beautiful couple go teary-eyed.

Mandira Bedi also performed the last rights of her husband and was all heartbroken! She is supported by many of her friends and co-stars. Even Bollywood celebs like Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, AnupamKher, Onir and a few others mourned and shocked with the sudden demise of their dear one Raj!

Off late, she also shared a couple of beautiful pics along with her husband on her Instagram!

In this pic too, they are all happy and celebrating the moment flaunting their gold medal.

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Karan Wahi, RanveerBrar, Hansika, Arjun Bijlani, Adah Sharma, Mohan Shakti, Mouni Roy, Armaan Malik, Karan Johar, AyushmanKhurrana, KarishmaTanna, Shilpa Shetty, Anita H Reddy, Sophie Choudry, Neha Dhupia, Patralekha, IshaKoppikar and a few others also sent their love and strength to MandiraBedi by dropping the 'Heart' emojis.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal married on 14th February, 1999 and the couple are blessed with a son Vir in 2011. Recently Mandira and Raj adopted a girl child Tara.