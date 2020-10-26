Mandira Bedi Welcomes A Baby Girl Tara Bedi Kaushal To Her Family

Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal have welcomed a girl child to their family and named her as 'Tara Bedi Kaushal'. This celebrity couple has adopted a 4-year-old girl child and introduced her to all their fans through an Instagram post…







This post holds a superb family pic… It shows off Mandira, Raj, Vir and Tara under one frame and all in smiles!!! All four of them twinned in off-white outfits and looked like a perfect and complete family. Introducing their daughter Tara to all her fans, Mandira wrote, "She has come to us

Like a blessing from above

Our little girl, Tara. ⭐️

Four years and a bit

With eyes that sparkle like stars

Sister to her Vir ❣️

Welcoming her home

With open arms and pure love

Grateful, thankful. blessed

Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️

Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."

Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal on 14th February, 1999 and she gave birth to her first child Vir on 19th June, 2011. Now after 9 years, they have adopted a girl child and welcomed her their short and sweet family.

Mandira Bedi always stays active on social media and also drops pics of her family every now and then. She inspires her fans with meaningful quotes and also creates awareness with her workouts videos and pics. Coming to her masti time, she shares screen space with her son Vir and makes drops cute mother-son moments.

Recently she had a vacay in Maldives along with her bestie Mouni Roy…