Massive fire at Prabhas’ Adipurush set in Mumbai

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the sets of 'Adipurush', a film starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, in Mumbai's suburban Goregaon on Tuesday afternoon.

The two actors were not present when the incident took place and nobody was injured, the police said.

Though the film unit termed it as a small incident, fire brigade sources said it was level two fire which is a major fire.

The fire started around 4.10 pm, a police official said, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot to put out the raging fire.

It is said that director Om Raut and a small crew were filming on the set when the fire broke out. Sources said there has been no injuries to anyone.

'Adipurush', an adaptation of the Ramayana, went on floors on Tuesday with a special set erected on open ground near Inorbit Mall in Goregaon's Bangur Nagar. The film,backed by T-Series, is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.