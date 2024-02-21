Meet the child actor turned hero, Deepak Saroj

Telugu child artist turned hero, Deepak Saroj, who has shared the screen with top Tollywood stars, is set to make his debut as the lead in the film "Siddharth Roy." Directed by V Yashaswi, known for working with directors like Harish Shankar and Vamsi Paidipally, the film is a joint production of Jaya Adapaka, Pradeep Pudi, and Sudhakar Boyan under the banners of Sri Radha Damodar Studios, Vihaan & Vihin Creations.

The promotional material, including the teaser, trailer, and songs, has generated significant buzz, with the film scheduled for a grand worldwide release on February 23. Speaking with Hans India, Deepak Saroj shared insights into his journey and the unique features of "Siddharth Roy."

Reflecting on his entry into the world of "Siddharth Roy," Deepak mentioned his extensive experience as a child artist, receiving a Nandi Award for his role in "Minugurulu." After pursuing studies and joining the family business, director Yashaswi contacted him, expressing confidence in his ability to portray the challenging role.

"Siddharth Roy's" character is characterized by logical extremism, requiring Deepak to practice non-reactivity. He delved into philosophy and maintained emotional stability for about two months, although the character's emotional nature later prevailed.

Responding to comparisons with "Arjun Reddy," Deepak clarified that while there might be similarities in appearance, the stories and treatment are entirely different. He emphasized that the audience gradually enters the unique world of "Siddharth Roy" while watching the movie.

Regarding the film's title, Deepak highlighted its significance, with Siddhartha representing the reverse thesis of Gautama Buddha. The movie explores the character's transformation, and Deepak expressed confidence in the audience accepting the portrayal.

Commenting on the film's social responsibility, Deepak explained that it addresses why the character changes, emphasizing the film's uniqueness based on philosophy and belief.

Deepak spoke highly of director Yashaswi's hard work, confidence, and conviction during the film's making, describing their journey as wonderful. He also announced upcoming projects, with two family entertainers scheduled to start filming in March and June.