Mira Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor And Kajol Drop Heart-Melting Notes On Daughter’s Day

Bollywood mommies penned heart-melting notes on the occasion of 'Daughter's Day' and showered all their love on their little angels. As said 'Daughters' are always special to their parents and stay as besties for their mothers, our dear B-Town mommies Ekta Kapoor, Kajol, Mira Kapoor and Isha Koppikar dropped lovely posts on this special day showed off their love on their little darlings.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor shared a beautiful note on the occasion of daughter's day and showered all her love on her little angel Misha Kapoor. She wrote, "Daughters are little pieces of heaven. My sweetheart, I hope we continue to watch Gilmore Girls in our pyjamas together, trouble your Pops, share my makeup and yes, discuss how you're too young to wear my ring but settle for the necklace. The eye for jewellery is definitely from me, but that sparkle is all you my baby. (Four going fourteen) Happy Daughter's Day Doll and to all the little angels out there — Hug them tight!!"

Isha Koppikar

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar shared a couple of candid clicks with her daughter Rianna and awed us with her cute smile… She also wrote, "Rianna, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You've come in my life as an angel and made me a mother and I'm ever so grateful for that. ❤️



You also taught me the virtue of patience and how to be straight-faced even when I may feel like pulling all my hair out 😂

I feel so blessed to have YOU as MY daughter. Love you beyond infinity and more." Through this post, Isha said she is so grateful and blessed to have Rianna as her daughter!!!

Kajol



Kajol wished her daughter in a special way by dropping a beautiful pic… She was seen draping a modish printed saree and looked simply awesome. Kajol also wrote, "What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It's always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that's so hard for me to do 🙄



So #happydaughtersday to me you.

#shotbynysa".

Yes, daughters are the shadows of mothers and always follow their footsteps. Thus Kajol shared her pic and inspired her daughter Nysa.

Ekta Kapoor



Yes, parents are the wind beneath their daughter's wings… Ekta dropped a beautiful selfie with her parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. All three posed to the camera in all smiles!!!



Happy Daughter's Day…

