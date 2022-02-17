Mithoon Chakraborty And Ranveer Singh Drop Emotional Posts Reminiscing Bappi Da

Legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on 15th February, 2022 night in a private hospital. He was tested positive for Covid-19 last year and since then his health condition is not well. He also got treated for a month in the hospital and was discharged on Monday. But suddenly on Tuesday, he breathed his last after his condition worsened. He passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea at the age of 69. This left the Bollywood celebs and fans go shocked! Bappi Da's last rights were held today afternoon as his Bappa Lahiri returned from the US this morning itself.

Well, Ranveer Singh, Mithoon ji and a few others reminisced Bappi Da and mourned for his loss…

Ranveer Singh

He shared a few pics and videos with Bappi Da and thanked him for his wonderful compositions. "Thank you for the music

Thank you for the memories

There never has been & never will be anyone like you

#BappiDa lives forever".

Singer Shaan said, "I have heard stories of a 4-year-old Bappi da playing the tabla and Raj Kapoor ji offering him a naman and praise. He was a child genius. But he never took pride in his talent, he was always humble and easy to work with. Despite being so talented himself, he would always allow other singers the freedom to sing the way they wished. Everyone's aware of his talent, but as a person he was a gem and truly one-of-a-kind."

Mithoon Chakraborty

Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, "I owe my career to Bappi Lahiri. I've been singing his songs like Chalte Chalte since high school and junior college. When I first came to Mumbai, I had a struggling phase of 7-8 years and money was hard to come by. But Bappi da's then manager, Bharat bhai, used to call me and ask me to come for Bappi da's shows in Pune, Ahmedabad and around the country. I used to wait anxiously for those calls, because that meant my finances for the month would be sorted."

Mika Singh also said, "We've all grown up listening to his songs; Bappi Da has been one of my biggest inspirations."

Sona Mohapatra extended her condolences for his family and said, "He released independent pop albums like 'Habibi' that charted on the Billboard charts. He was the Disco King, and had the gall to sue and win a copyright case in the USA for a song he himself had copied earlier - 'Jimmy Jimmy'".

She added, "He (Bappi Lahiri) had a lot of ambition and borrowed music too but nevertheless also a great number of genius songs like the soundtrack of 'Namak Halal' and songs like 'Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki'. A showman till the end."

She finally concluded by saying, "He was a guest judge. He was switched on and how! He was also very affectionate and told me that my 'Bolo Na' was his favourite! He had a sharp memory for lyrics and shayari. He was a very front foot ka Khiladi with full-on 100% hustle at all times. Om Shanti".

RIP Bappi Da…