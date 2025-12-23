Mouni Roy enjoys a home cooked Bengali feast after a long time

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy enjoyed a home-cooked Bengali feast after a long time.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Mouni uploaded a picture of cooking something interesting, asking her InstaFam to guess what she is making.

"After ages x, guess the dish?", she wrote.

The 'Naagin' actress shared another hint in the form of another video of something exciting being made in the kitchen.

Finally, Mouni revealed her appetizing Bengali feast, which included Deemar jhaal, aloo shedhdho, and ghee rice.

Uploading a clip of the lavish spread on social media, Mouni wrote, "Deemar jhaal, aloo shedhdho ghee rice: simply by your truly x (Chef and love-kissed emoji) (sic)."

Talking about her professional commitments, Mouni will next be seen in the forthcoming OTT thriller project, alongside Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shaheer Shaikh.

A source close to the project shared some insight regarding the scale and excitement surrounding the untitled next.

The source told IANS: “This is one of the most promising projects Nimrit has been a part of. Her onscreen character has the potential to hit the audience with her emotional depth and versatility. Bringing her together with talents like Shaheer Shaikh, Mouni Roy, and Sanjay Kapoor has created a lot of buzz internally as well.”

“Shooting is now done. Shot across Mumbai and Punjab," added the source.

Details about the storyline and the release date have been kept under wraps for now.

Mouni has an exciting lineup ahead, which includes the much-anticipated romantic comedy, "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

Made under the direction of David Dhawan, the project stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.

She has also been roped in to play a crucial role in Madhur Bhandarkar's intense drama, "The Wives", co-starring Sonali Kulkarni and Rahul Bhatt.