National award-winning art director commits suicide in Mumbai

Nitin Desai (57), a renowned art director in the Bollywood film industry, passed away this morning. He was well-known for his exceptional work on big-budget films such as “Lagaan,” “Devdas,” “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,” and “Jodha Akbar.”

Over the course of his 20-year career, he collaborated with notable directors such as Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In addition to his art director work, he produced and directed several films. His exceptional work earned him four National Awards.

The police discovered his body in his studio located in Karjat, which is approximately 80 km away from Mumbai. After investigating, they determined that he had committed suicide. The motive behind his decision has yet to be determined.