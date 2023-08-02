Live
- Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
Just In
Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
National award-winning art director commits suicide in Mumbai
Nitin Desai (57), a renowned art director in the Bollywood film industry, passed away this morning. He was well-known for his exceptional work on...
Nitin Desai (57), a renowned art director in the Bollywood film industry, passed away this morning. He was well-known for his exceptional work on big-budget films such as “Lagaan,” “Devdas,” “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,” and “Jodha Akbar.”
Over the course of his 20-year career, he collaborated with notable directors such as Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In addition to his art director work, he produced and directed several films. His exceptional work earned him four National Awards.
The police discovered his body in his studio located in Karjat, which is approximately 80 km away from Mumbai. After investigating, they determined that he had committed suicide. The motive behind his decision has yet to be determined.